Spruce Up Store-Bought French Onion Dip With Caramelized Onions

Caramelizing onions is simple, but expect to dedicate at least 45 minutes to the process; it can take up to an hour. Slice your onions to be about ⅛-inch thick (make sure to slice them evenly, so they cook down at the same time).

One thing to keep in mind when caramelizing onions is surface area. You'll want to add them to a pan that's spacious enough for the onions to get hit with an even amount of heat. Use your best judgment here, depending on how many onions you're caramelizing. Just don't pile your onions into a too small of a pot or else they'll cook unevenly and slowly.

Hit the onions with either oil or butter; the fat will help them soften and start to cook down. They need frequent stirring to ensure they don't burn, and if there are stuck-on bits at the bottom of the pan, you can deglaze it by adding a little water. Or, for even more flavor, pour in a little bit of beef broth or white wine instead. You'll have to keep adding liquid judiciously as needed, keeping an eye on the onions and stirring them often until they're a rich, dark brown color.

If you plan to serve your onion dip cold, let the onions cool completely before adding them to the dip. Or, if you prefer a warm dip, you can add them as soon as they're done cooking.