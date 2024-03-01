Costco's Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie Is Back And Just As Expensive As Ever

When Costco first released its then-brand-new chocolate peanut butter pie in 2023, shoppers were excited about the unfamiliar dessert aimed at the bulk retailer's most sweet-toothed members. The pie features a buttery graham cracker crust, creamy peanut butter mousse, and rich chocolate mousse. However, the decadent dessert has often been hard to find on Costco's shelves, much to the dismay of its fans, who often left many of the big box store locations with shortages of the pie due to the popular dessert selling out so quickly. However, it appears that the chocolate peanut butter pie has now returned. Though if you want it, you'll have to pay a pretty penny for it.

In a Reddit post titled "Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie is back!," a Redditor included a photograph of the pie on the bakery shelves at Costco, along with a photograph of the pie's price tag. The pie is still $19.99, and fans of the dessert aren't shy when it comes to sharing their thoughts about how pricey they think it is.