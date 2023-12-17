Seriously Upgrade Peanut Butter Pie With Marshmallow Fluff

Peanut butter and marshmallow make more than just a perfect sandwich. The combo has been known to come together in a Rice Krispie treat that takes the classic to another level. You can make peanut butter-infused marshmallows if you want all the flavor in a single bite. With or without chocolate, peanut butter s'mores will make your summer barbecues the talk of the town, and you can even turn breakfast time into a study of these tablemates with PB&M pancakes.

There are so many ways to pair the classic peanut butter with the marshmallow creation we all know and love from the jar, with the most iconic iteration found layered between slices of bread in the as-fun-to-say-as-it-is-to-eat Fluffernutter sandwich. There's something perfect about that combination of salty and sweet that just can't be beat. While it's impossible to argue that smooshing these ingredients on top of one another between slices of bread is a delicious idea, you don't have to let your sandwiches have all the fluffy, nutty fun. Tap into that combo's strengths by blending them into a sliceable, sharable pie. It's simple to upgrade the already classic recipe for peanut butter pie by adding another favorite to the mix: marshmallow fluff.