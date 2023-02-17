McDonald's Is Finally Launching A McPlant Nugget, But It Might Not Ever Reach The U.S.

For an untold number of silently suffering vegetarians out there, chicken nuggets were one of the biggest sacrifices in switching to a meat-free diet. These unfortunate folks could only satiate their McDonald's cravings with the franchise's famous french fries. However, McDonald's will soon introduce a plant-based version of their Chicken McNuggets, though at first, only a select number of German locations will have access to the inventive snack.

The McPlant Nuggets, which are a tempura-battered and fried mix of peas, corn, and wheat, derived from a recipe that Beyond meat has been selling as a chicken alternative for several years, will officially appear on 1,400 German McDonald's' menus on February 22nd. McPlant Nuggets will be joined in their German debut by the McPlant Burger. The McPlant Burger is another collaboration between Beyond Meat and McDonald's. It is available all around the world but has struggled to gain a foothold in American markets.

Interestingly enough, the famous Chicken McNugget itself had a vegetarian predecessor, fried onion nuggets. Furthermore, the McPlant Nugget is not the first meatless alternative that the franchise has come up with — McDonald's recently sold fried potato and veggie balls in Norway, and called them Vegetarnuggets.