Are There Any Nutritional Benefits To Parsley Tea?

Usually, when we think of parsley, we think of that awkward sprig that sits on your plate as a garnish at a fancy (if a little outdated) steakhouse. It's as robust in flavor as in texture, and can add a little extra brightness when finishing all kinds of dishes, from soup to meat. But did you know that you can drink parsley as a tea? Moreover, why would you want to drink parsley tea? Firstly, it's actually more delicious than it sounds, and it has a slew of nutritional benefits to boot — including heart and kidney health, among others.

Parsley tea isn't technically tea; as it is with most herbal tea, there aren't any actual tea leaves in it. Nevertheless, it's as simple as steeping chopped parsley leaves — flat-leaf or curly, it doesn't matter. You can even reap the benefits of parsley from dried leaves, although the fresh stuff is more potent, as some of the nutrients are more active in fresh leaves.