Flat Leaf Parsley Vs Curly Leaf: When To Use Each Variety

For many folks, using herbs as a culinary tool doesn't extend too far past the plastic containers of dried plants that can be readily found in your local grocery store. Dried herbs, after all, have a much longer shelf life than the fresh alternative. However, there are a number of kitchen circumstances that certainly call for fresh over dry herbs. Generally speaking, fresh herbs are best when sprinkled in at the end so that a dish's cooking temperature won't rid the herb of its delicate flavor, and dried herbs can and should be stirred into the dish at the beginning of the cooking process.

Knowing how to choose between dried and fresh herbs is far from the only herb knowledge that a chef should have. In fact, within the world of herbs, one must often choose between similar plants with wildly different intended uses. Parsley is a particularly tricky herb that forces you to pick between the flat and curly-leafed varieties. Generally speaking, the more pungent flat-leaf parsley is the herb of choice for adding a fresh flavor to your dishes, while the milder curly leaf is often used as an aesthetic garnish, though it is still featured in countless cuisines.