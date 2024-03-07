The Rolling Tip You Need For Making Homemade Ramen Noodles

If you thought all noodles were made the same way, think again. Ramen noodles contain an alkaline ingredient, often kansui (a type of mineral water), giving them their unique texture. These noodles typically have an elastic quality that allows them to stretch without breaking, while remaining quite slick (which contrasts the starchiness of many other noodles). While these characteristics make for fantastic ramen dishes, they can pose a few obstacles to home chefs attempting to make ramen noodles from scratch.

For instance, the reduced water content in homemade ramen noodles can make rolling them out particularly challenging. That's why you must get the hydration level just right. Ensuring the dough has a water content of at least 35% (compared to the flour in the mix) is key to maintaining its integrity. Doughs with a lower hydration percentage often fall apart and can even cause issues with your rolling equipment. Aim to keep the hydration level between 35% and 40% to keep the dough intact when rolling.