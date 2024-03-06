Take Any Soup Up A Savory Notch With Worcestershire Sauce

There's nothing more comforting than a bowl of hot soup. There are so many different types of soup that everyone must at least have one iteration that they enjoy eating. And there's one ingredient that can give your soup an umami boost — Worcestershire sauce. This potent brown liquid may be better known for giving bloody marys part of their oomph, but it works wonders on soups, too.

Worcestershire sauce may be one of the most overlooked condiments. It really is an all-purpose flavor enhancer, and you probably already have a bottle of it hanging out of the door of your fridge or kicking around in your pantry. You may not know that this savory sauce got its start in Worcester, England, in the 1830s, so it's been a go-to ingredient for cooks for centuries. This fermented liquid packs a powerful punch and a teaspoon or so will add some earthy goodness to your favorite soup recipe. Plus, it's a great tool to use in heartier soups to help cut through some of the richness.