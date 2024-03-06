How Long Does Buttermilk Usually Last After You Open It?

The buttermilk you can buy at the grocery store is more or less purposefully spoiled milk — or, to put it more pleasantly, cultured. Cultured buttermilk is thick, sour, and gives your baked goods a light, airy quality because its lactic acid creates carbon dioxide when interacting with baking soda. Buttermilk cultures also allow it to stay good in the fridge for longer than regular milk. But because cultured buttermilk is essentially "spoiled," it can be hard to tell when it's actually gone off. When in doubt, smell it out: You'll know if you've got rotten buttermilk on your hands if it hits you in the face with a nasty scent.

Before refrigeration, milk kept at room temperature would go bad in a matter of hours. This funky counter milk is what butter was often made from. If you've ever churned butter at home, you'll know that the byproduct of this process looks like 2% milk. It's a bit thin and tastes like milk with a buttery aftertaste. Notably, it doesn't have that tanginess that buttermilk is known for, but is still technically buttermilk. The important difference between this butter byproduct and store-bought buttermilk is that the byproduct buttermilk isn't cultured unless you know how to culture it yourself — a process similar to making yogurt. Uncultured buttermilk can be used in baking, but it won't have the same leavening qualities. The shelf life of uncultured buttermilk is comparable to regular milk — you're looking at a week in the fridge tops.