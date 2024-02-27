Could Costco Have Already Ditched Its New Food Court Cookie?

Although it's not changing the prices of its hotdog combos anytime soon, Costco isn't above making changes to its food court selections. Take the chain's absolutely huge Double Chocolate Chunk cookie, a relatively new addition to the menu that hit Costco locations late last year. About the size of the grapefruit and priced at $2.49, the baked good seemed like a steal for chocolate chip lovers, but could it already be on its way out the door?

One Redditor raised the alarm for Costco shoppers, sharing an image from an alleged recent shopping trip. According to the netizen, Costco had ditched the chocolate chip cookies and brought churros back. The cookies had actually replaced churros on the menu when they debuted, so what gives? Many commenters seemed surprised by the sudden change, with one Redditor writing, "It better not be!! I haven't even had the cookies yet." Others theorized that it could be a sign that Costco was starting limited-time seasonal items much in the way that McDonald's promotes its McRib. One person wrote, "Doing so would ease customer disappointment when price increases inevitably come to the stickiest of items."

Costco hasn't announced any changes to its food courts or released any official information about the fate of the cookie. Though the author of the original post never revealed their Costco's location, a moderator claimed this was a temporary swap at a Costco in Norwalk, California. Elsewhere on social media, other Costcos appear to still have the cookies.