Do Costco Hot Dogs Cost The Same In Other Countries?

Fans know that Costco food courts in the U.S. offer hot dogs that are cheap and delicious, but what about stores in other countries? Curious minds might want to know if people around the world are paying a different price. While the prices are overall cheap, they are not identical everywhere. When you convert to USD, there are a few fluctuations compared with the price stateside.

Whether you prefer to eat before or after shopping, the Costco food court is a glorious reward for pushing that huge shopping cart full of heavy bulk items. After buying large quantities of (mostly) essential items, shoppers deserve a treat at an affordable price. In the U.S., Costco's food court hot dog costs $1.50 and includes a soda, making it an economical option for feeding the family after spending more than you planned to.

Whether you live in the U.S. or abroad, the good news for shoppers is that the company doesn't show any signs of raising the price of this incredibly cheap combo (which has remained constant since the 1980s) anytime soon. According to Costco's soon-to-be-stepping-down CEO Craig Jelinek, the co-founder once said he would "kill" him if he raised the hot dog combo price, making it clear that this cheap, iconic menu item is here to stay (via 425Business). The members-only warehouse sells an average of around 135 million hot dogs per year, so it makes sense that the founders wouldn't want to upset their loyal customers.