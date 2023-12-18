The Costco Food Court Is Welcoming A Brand-New Cookie To The Menu

Additional food court insights were shared on an Instagram page dedicated to dishing inside scoops about Costco. The double chocolate chunk cookie is expected to be available at locations around the country starting next month. The cookie will be prepared by Costco's on-site bakery and served warm and melty. Each one supposedly contains 850 calories, which indicates that they will be pretty sizeable (considering a single chocolate chip cookie contains about 221 calories). The Instagram post also claims that the new cookie might take the place of the churros.

Despite the sweet news, Costco members on Reddit aren't very enthusiastic about the latest addition. The price of the cookie is a major issue, although one commenter surmised that the increased price may have to do with the extra effort needed for the cookies. According to the person, the cookies will be baked and transferred to the food court, where they will be heated in the oven and placed in a protective bag within a display case. Additionally, "Any [cookies] that are not sold within their hot held shelf lifetime must be donated. All utensils and trays must be washed."

Costco has not officially verified any of this information, so what's being posted on Reddit and other social media sites could be off the mark. However, the presence of new signage in at least one location could indicate that the chain is revamping its food court selection.