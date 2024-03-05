Here's How Long Your Tofu Should Last After Opening

Tofu is the perfect meat substitute; it can be cooked in a number of ways to change its flavor and texture, and it's great as a standalone meal or as an add-on in soups, scrambles, or even salads. In short, tofu is made from soybeans that sit in water for at least four hours; they're then thoroughly crushed and boiled to make soy milk, which eventually hardens and is cut into tofu squares. Once you open that pack of tofu, though, you'll have to use it within about five days for its best quality.

Though it is a meat alternative, tofu is still perishable, so it should be refrigerated. There are shelf-stable varieties, but make sure to check the label to avoid the risk of foodborne illness. Thankfully, there are plenty of ways to use that leftover tofu, and if you find yourself with too much, you can easily freeze it.