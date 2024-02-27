Why A Chicago Hotel Is Selling $187 Hot Dogs

When you think of foods that might run you into the triple digits, a hot dog probably doesn't make the list. But indeed, one Windy City hotel is gearing up to offer a hot dog and drink special that will cost you a couple hundred dollars after tip.

From March 1-4, the Pendry Chicago will sell a $187 hot dog combo in honor of the city's 187th birthday. Of course, this is no basic frank — instead of a standard Vienna all-beef dog, the centerpiece is boudin blanc, a French-style sausage that includes cognac and milk (hence its French name, which translates to "white pudding"). Traditional yellow mustard is swapped out for a black truffled granulated mustard, and it's also topped with seared foie gras and a porcini rye crumble — all of which, like any good Chicago dog, is squeezed into a classic poppy seed bun.

The fancy frank comes with a luxe Old Fashioned that features both Makers Mark Cellar Aged Bourbon and Macallan 12 yr Single Malt Scotch, garnished with Luxardo cherries and gold flakes. It's a bit of a departure from the classic Chicago-style hot dog and Miller Lite you'd get at Soldier Field, but it sure is a stylish way to celebrate the city's anniversary.