The Chicago Tiki Bar That Serves An $800 Mai Tai

If you live in a big city, there's a good chance that you've bemoaned the price of decent cocktails. At the pricier spots, it's not difficult to run up a triple-digit tab after just a couple of rounds. Eight hundred dollars for a single cocktail, though, probably sounds like a joke. However, at one Chicago cocktail bar, you can order exactly that.

Three Dots and a Dash is a tropical-themed bar in Chicago's River North area that slings flashy, fruity tiki-style drinks. Within Three Dots and a Dash is the Bamboo Room, a cocktail lounge dedicated to high-end rums and original and remixed versions of classic drink recipes. Most of the Bamboo Room drinks are pricier than the ones served in the main bar, but we're talking in the neighborhood of $20 to $30. Then, there's the Vintage Mai Tai, listed at a whopping $800.

Despite costing the equivalent of a good chunk of most people's rent, the drink isn't just a senseless splurge. It's a veritable piece of history. Mixologist Kevin Beary has recreated the original Mai Tai recipe first concocted in 1944 by "Trader Vic" Bergeron, the man credited with creating the template for the loosely Polynesian-themed tiki bar concept. As you might imagine, sourcing spirits used 80 years ago is quite the undertaking and the main reason for the Mai Tai's price tag.