Keep Your Casserole Warm On-The-Go With A Simple Towel Trick

A good casserole recipe is the perfect meal to bring to any large gathering or potluck dinner party. It comes together easily, bakes all in one pan, and is ready to transport right from the oven — no need to shift the meal to another dish. But if you're traveling a bit of a distance with a casserole, you'll want to take extra steps to make sure it stays warm enough in the car. Thankfully, all you need is a set of dish towels.

Next time you're traveling with a casserole dish, don't just set it in the trunk and hope for the best. Rather, secure it with some towels, which will help keep it warm for an extended period of time. The thicker the towel, the better the casserole will retain its heat, so keep that in mind. And another big tip: Never leave perishable food out for more than a couple of hours, so this trick only works depending on your travel time.