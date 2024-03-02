Use Banana Peels For Your Next Cake Batter And Witness Magic
There is a possibility that you may have eaten a cake that was made with ingredients that you would find surprising, and perhaps even peculiar. However, those ingredients are what likely made that cake absolutely delicious. Some tasty cakes made with unexpected cake ingredients include the nationwide favorite Coca-Cola cake, a cake that features canned tomato soup, and a gooey butter cake made with tofu, among many others. But the unusual ingredients that may "take the cake" for making the most surprisingly delicious dessert are banana peels, which is why you should incorporate them into your batter to make one of the best cakes you'll ever taste.
You can actually puree whole banana peels to make a batter for any kind of cake that you desire. If you do this, your cake will have an infusion of delicious banana flavor and a delightfully soft texture. Not only is turning your banana peels into cake batter simple and quick, but the addition of this ingredient results in an impressively airy, fluffy cake.
How to make cake batter out of banana peels
All you have to do to transform those oft-discarded peels into a delicious cake is simply trim them down to about one-inch slices and boil them in water on your stovetop. After about 10 minutes, you can puree the peels in a food processor. Then you can add your banana peel puree with the rest of your cake ingredients. Now you've executed one of the best ways to make the most out of banana peels.
Your cake won't just get delicious banana flavor and fluffy texture from the banana peel puree that you'll mix into your cake batter. Your dessert will also get an infusion of nutrition from the banana peels that will make your cake healthier and sweet. Those peels that you usually toss aside will add Vitamin B6 to your cake, which can help keep both your nervous and immune systems healthy. The peels will also infuse your dessert with some magnesium, which can help you sleep better. Not only that, but your sweet cake will also get a boost of protein from those banana peels, as well. Plus, making cake batter isn't the only surprising food that you can make with those delicious and nutritious banana peels.
Turn your banana peels into these dishes
After you've eaten some overripe bananas (which have the most nutritional value), store your peels in a freezer-safe bag or container. They should last for up to three months. When you're ready to use those banana peels to make a surprising dish, you've got plenty of delicious options.
You can actually use them to make banana peel bacon by frying the peels in oil after marinating them in sauces and seasonings. If you love your banana peel bacon, then you can also sandwich it along with lettuce and tomatoes between two pieces of your favorite kind of bread to make a B.L.T.
Additionally, you can make drinks with your banana peels! If you boil the peels with cinnamon, water, and vanilla, it will result in banana tea, which some say has a flavor comparable to black tea. Put your banana peels with other fruity ingredients such as orange and mango in a blender to make a deliciously fruity banana peel smoothie. The surprising versatility of banana peels definitely makes them magical — and using them instead of throwing them out is a great way to reduce food waste!