Use Banana Peels For Your Next Cake Batter And Witness Magic

There is a possibility that you may have eaten a cake that was made with ingredients that you would find surprising, and perhaps even peculiar. However, those ingredients are what likely made that cake absolutely delicious. Some tasty cakes made with unexpected cake ingredients include the nationwide favorite Coca-Cola cake, a cake that features canned tomato soup, and a gooey butter cake made with tofu, among many others. But the unusual ingredients that may "take the cake" for making the most surprisingly delicious dessert are banana peels, which is why you should incorporate them into your batter to make one of the best cakes you'll ever taste.

You can actually puree whole banana peels to make a batter for any kind of cake that you desire. If you do this, your cake will have an infusion of delicious banana flavor and a delightfully soft texture. Not only is turning your banana peels into cake batter simple and quick, but the addition of this ingredient results in an impressively airy, fluffy cake.