Why You Should Avoid Foil And Plastic Wrap When Wrapping A Sandwich

Sandwiches make for some of the best meals to take with you on-the-go, because you can easily pack them to save for later. Whether you're saving your sandwich for a work lunch, picnic, or stroll, you always want to make sure your sandwich is transported properly to preserve the texture and taste of your ingredients — as well as the sandwich's structure. There are definitely right ways to wrap sandwiches — and wrong ways – but no matter how you do it, you may not want to wrap your sandwich in foil or plastic wrap.

Aluminum foil and plastic wrap won't absorb fluids from your sandwich. This means that if you wrap your sandwich with aluminum foil or plastic wrap, the moisture from your sandwich will get trapped in the wrapping, resulting in a soggy sandwich that will not be as enjoyable when you finally eat it on your lunch break, at your picnic, or on your stroll. Instead of aluminum foil or plastic wrap, you should use parchment paper to wrap your sandwiches.