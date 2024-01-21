The Special Ingredient For A Game-Changing Chili Is Diced Apples

Chili is one of those dishes that can be made in a million different ways — everyone has their recipe and ingredients they swear by. But there is a unique way to elevate your chili, whatever the recipe: Try adding diced apples. While apples and chili are both iconic fall foods, most people don't think to put them together. However, apples are a super tasty addition to your chili because they add a tangy and subtly sweet flavor that pairs perfectly with the chili spices. Then, to boost the tangy flavor in your chili recipe, add a combination of diced apples and red onion as a garnish.

Granny Smith apples are more tart than sweet, making them ideal for adding some sweetness that won't overpower the spicy savory chili. Granny Smiths are often the go-to for baking due to their tartness that blends well with savory dishes. Other sweet and tart apple varieties that work great in savory dishes like chili include Braeburn, Jonathan or Jonagold, and Cortland. However, don't be afraid to use a sweeter apple if you enjoy a more intense sweet and savory combination. For instance, Golden Delicious apples taste great in different varieties of chili.