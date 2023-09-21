The Keurig Hack For Boiling Water Lightning-Fast

While you may be familiar with using a Keurig coffee maker to exclusively brew, well, coffee, these machines are much more versatile than you think. You can actually do a lot with your Keurig, including using it to boil water.

Many Americans swear by their coffee machines, but kettles aren't as widely celebrated. Well, you can quickly turn a Keurig into a kettle by doing one simple thing: Ditching the Keurig cup. Keurig machines work by piercing coffee pods and then dispensing hot water through the hole. As the water slips through the coffee grounds, a steaming cup of coffee is ready for consumption. Removing the coffee pod from a Keurig leaves only boiling water, which you can use to make many different things, from a cup of tea to a cup of ramen noodles. This hack is particularly handy when you're feeling impatient or don't have another heating device nearby. So, if you just can't wait for that pot of water to boil on the stove — or don't have a stove available — here's exactly how to make yourself an instant cup of hot water with a Keurig machine.