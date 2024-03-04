What's The Difference Between Frizzled Onions And Onion Rings?
Onions are a versatile vegetable that tastes great both raw and cooked. Fried onions are particularly delicious, with onion rings being the go-to fried option for this powerfully flavored vegetable. However, there's another tasty preparation to consider that can be eaten as a snack or used to enhance meals: frizzled onions. While both are fried, frizzled onions and onion rings have a few key differences to consider.
Most frizzled onion recipes call for thinly sliced onions fried in oil. Onion rings are also fried in oil but usually feature a batter consisting of egg, breadcrumbs, flour, and seasoning. However, some frizzled onion recipes also call for a batter made with buttermilk and flour. This configuration is a bit closer to canned crispy fried onions, which were made famous by French's. While canned varieties are convenient, homemade frizzled onions give you more control over seasonings and other ingredients. Making your own also means that you get to choose from a variety of onions, which can have a serious impact on the flavor of the dish.
What type of onion should you use?
Onions are a multi-layered food in more ways than one. When deciding on what type of onion to use, many recipes for frizzled onions call for sweet onions. Vidalia is a great choice when it comes to frying, as this onion is high in sugar and low in sulfur, which explains its delightfully sweet flavor profile. Other types of sweet onions include Maui and Walla Walla, which also dial back the aggressiveness of other onions.
If you're a true fan of the unmistakable onion flavor, white onions are another tasty option to consider. While not quite as sweet as Vidalias, white onions are also much less potent than yellow varieties, which tend to have a more in-your-face flavor. Accordingly, white onions are a nice compromise when you want a bit of sweetness to punctuate the strong onion flavor. As for red onions, this option is perfect when you're craving a peppery kick with your frizzled onions. No matter what type of onions you end up using in the recipe, you're bound to be pleased with how versatile frizzled onions are.
How to use frizzled onions in recipes
When it comes to popular burger toppings, frizzled onions rank pretty high. They make an excellent addition to hamburgers, as well as steak and other types of meat. With frizzled onions as a burger topping, you get the bonus of greater structural stability, as they tend to sit better than onion rings (which can be bulky on burgers).
When it comes to classic pairings, frizzled onions are excellent atop green bean casserole. Along with giving the dish a more complex flavor, fried onions also add a bit of crunch to the smoothness of the cheese and the toothsome texture of cooked green beans. They have a similar effect on soups and stews and can even be sprinkled atop canned crescent rolls for a delicious yet convenient bread option for a weeknight dinner. Keep in mind that fried onions will last up to four days in the refrigerator and about two months in the freezer. That means you can make a big batch ahead of time and combine them with all sorts of recipes.