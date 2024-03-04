What's The Difference Between Frizzled Onions And Onion Rings?

Onions are a versatile vegetable that tastes great both raw and cooked. Fried onions are particularly delicious, with onion rings being the go-to fried option for this powerfully flavored vegetable. However, there's another tasty preparation to consider that can be eaten as a snack or used to enhance meals: frizzled onions. While both are fried, frizzled onions and onion rings have a few key differences to consider.

Most frizzled onion recipes call for thinly sliced onions fried in oil. Onion rings are also fried in oil but usually feature a batter consisting of egg, breadcrumbs, flour, and seasoning. However, some frizzled onion recipes also call for a batter made with buttermilk and flour. This configuration is a bit closer to canned crispy fried onions, which were made famous by French's. While canned varieties are convenient, homemade frizzled onions give you more control over seasonings and other ingredients. Making your own also means that you get to choose from a variety of onions, which can have a serious impact on the flavor of the dish.