Are Onions Considered Vegetables Or Herbs?

You can always count on onions to add a savory, fragrant flavor to any dish, from salads to soups, to stir-fries. With all the different varieties lining the produce aisle and their varying pungency levels, they can truly enhance anything. It is no wonder onions are a universal ingredient, appearing in cuisines throughout the world.

But with their powerful flavoring properties, it may be tricky to determine whether they classify as herbs or vegetables. After all, the purpose of an herb in a recipe is to provide flavor. There are many myths about onions, but one thing that's for sure is that onions are vegetables. However, if you identify foods based on their role in a recipe, you can technically call an allium an herb or spice. No matter how you frame it, they are sure to provide the taste and nutritional benefits that each category is known to offer.