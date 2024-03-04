The Immigrant Origins Of Classic Italian Rainbow Cookies

Nutty and crumbly, rainbow cookies certainly make a colorful statement on a dessert tray featuring three times the color. The traditional cookie is colored red, white, and green after the Italian flag. Given the homage, diners likely think that the dessert originated in Italy. However, rainbow cookies were actually created in America, although they were inspired by Italian heritage and traditions. "It's a very old school, Italian-American cookie, which has a homey, authentic appeal to so many people," Chef Amy Brandwein told Eater.

Although it's not known who first conjured up rainbow cookies, Italian immigrants created the cookies in the late 1800s and early 1900s. It quickly became a hit in Italian American bakeries in cities with a large Italian immigrant population like New York. Although the dish is not based on a counterpart in Italy, it does have Italian inspirations. The Italian nougat dish gelato di Campagna may have served as inspiration for the dessert. Similar to rainbow cookies, the dessert features an assortment of colors. However, gelato di Campagna is made with melted sugar and candied fruits. Meanwhile, rainbow cookies are made with almond paste and jams.

Likewise, there's an Italian dish Pasticcini arcobaleno, which is served around the holiday season. The pastries are similarly rainbow colored. Rainbow cookies exist in a ballpark of their own, making them unique.