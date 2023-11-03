What's The Real Flavor Of Tootsie Rolls?

If you find yourself digging through the kids' Halloween candy in the weeks after spooky season, chances are you're going to come across a Tootsie Roll or two. These chewy, old-timey candies have been an American staple since the late 1800s, and it's hard to imagine a Halloween haul without a couple of original Tootsie Rolls or their hard candy-coated Tootsie Pop spinoff. For all the times you've chomped away on a chewy, slightly sweet Tootsie, however, have you ever wondered what exactly their flavor is supposed to be? Well, according to Tootsie.com, the official flavor is "chocolaty." There's a big difference between actual chocolate and chocolaty, however.

The original recipe for Tootsie Rolls hasn't changed since they were invented by Leo Hirshfield in 1896, and chocolate doesn't appear on the ingredients list. What they do have, however, is cocoa, which gives the treats their signature brown color and gives the candy the essence of chocolate. Cocoa powder isn't technically chocolate because it doesn't have any cocoa butter, but it does have a deep, roasted chocolatey flavor that makes delicious brownies, cakes, and of course, Tootsie Rolls.