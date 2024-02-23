The Grenade-Shaped Hot Sauce That's A Total Disappointment

Whether you're smothering it atop a fluffy egg scramble or adding a few dashes to a bland batch of ramen, hot sauce is a quintessential kitchen staple with a million uses. From peppery green Tabasco to thick and hearty siracha and every spicy spread in between, there's no hot sauce Scoville scale lovers wouldn't try at least once. There is, however, one hot sauce at least two aficionados likely won't try a second time: the General's Dead Red Hot Sauce.

Scott and Brian Wilson (otherwise known as the Mashed Bros) sat down for a straight-shooting review on a lineup of popular hot sauces. Fair and concise, the Mashed Bros' rating criteria were based on three categories: heat, flavor, and packaging artwork. Amid some certified bangers (see: Fat Chang's Devil's Potion), the General's Dead Red proved to be one dud of a hot sauce, failing to excel in any category.

Courtesy of its deceptively dangerous grenade-shaped packaging, the brotherly duo unsurprisingly expected major heat from the General's Dead Red. Unfortunately, it quickly became apparent that it didn't live up to the hype, giving the flavor a two out of 10, spice levels a one out of 10, but a cool 10 out of 10 for its edgy — yet painfully misleading — packaging.