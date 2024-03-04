Upgrade Any Sandwich With The Punchy Flavors Of Kimchi Jam

Peanut butter and jam, what's more classic than that? A jam is a fruit that's been reduced, thickened, and preserved with the help of one little ingredient: sugar. But we're adventurous eaters and thinking outside of the jam jar is just something that we do. Although jams boast an unchanging familiarness, when you look beyond the fruity prototypes, they begin to take on new forms and enter into less familiar yet equally delicious flavor territories, making room for culinary uses outside of the quintessential PB&J. Enter kimchi jam.

Blending the intricate flavor of the Korean fermented cabbage dish with the spreadable texture and candied appeal of traditional jam, kimchi jam is equal parts savory, sweet, and spicy. The freshness of cabbage combined with the warmth of ginger, the satisfying punch of garlic, the fire of Korean chili flakes, and the gentle sweetness of sugar culminate in a jam that stands out in a sea of one-dimensional fruit jams.

Its robust flavor, coupled with the digestive benefits of fermented foods, invites complexity, sophistication, and vigor into a wide variety of recipes, ensuring you'll never run out of ways to use this anything-but-ordinary spread.