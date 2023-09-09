The Unexpected Ingredient You Need For A Delicious And Unique Homemade Jam

Summer is fleeting, but at least canning food at home exists to extend the life of seasonal produce well into the colder months. They also make excellent gifts, especially for those who have trouble transitioning from summer to fall. Best of all, preserves — in this case, jam — are pretty easy to make.

There are several rules to follow when mastering the art of jam-making, but sticking to sweet fruit like berries and cherries is not one of them. While you can make jam out of almost anything (carrot cake marmalade, anyone?), it's time to talk about zucchini, one of the most abundant denizens of summer gardens everywhere. Not only does zucchini grow like crazy, leaving green thumbs and gift recipients with more of it than they know what to do with, but it also makes for a delicious and unexpected ingredient in jam.

Even if you're not keen on the idea of jam whose primary flavor is zucchini, you still might want to keep a few summer squash on hand the next time you bust out your canning gear. Here's why.