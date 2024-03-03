The Flavorful Reason You Should Be Adding Bay Leaves To Your Rice

Considered a staple food for more than half of the world's population, rice can be found in kitchens everywhere. While the main classifications are usually white or brown, the plentiful options can go beyond those simplified groups. Even though rice is a common food, boosting the flavor of that simple dish is as easy as adding a bay leaf to the pot. Bay leaves generally produce a background flavor in dishes. Grandma might have added a few to her Sunday sauce that simmered on the stove most of the day. It can be a little earthy, slightly herbal, and a touch spicy. Overall, the taste cannot be duplicated with other herbs and spices.

Adding a bay leaf to rice enhances both the aroma and the flavor. Given that rice tends to be a blank slate, it is a simple, one ingredient enhancement. Overall, the flavor is subtle, but it is never completely overshadowed. In addition, bay leaves work well with other ingredients. From a bright citrus note to a spicy jambalaya, the herb supports all the other flavors in the dish. While that sprinkle of salt to finish a dish might be a chef's kiss, the bay leaf added to the rice pot might be the real secret ingredient that needs to be uncovered.