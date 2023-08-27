What Flavor Do Bay Leaves Actually Add To Your Dishes?

Some people believe that bay leaf adds nothing to a dish. It's such a prevalent notion, in fact, that professionals like Ina Garten admit to not noticing much of a difference when it is an ingredient versus when it is not.

But this simply isn't true. Bay leaves contain a ton of subtle aromatics and flavor. In fact, according to Cook's Illustrated, this misunderstood herb possesses over 50 distinct elements that can be coaxed out, even if that can take up to an hour while cooking. So, what exactly does bay leaf taste like?

There are two main categories: Californian and Turkish (or Mediterranean) bay leaf. While they both have mint and tea undertones, they wield different nuances, the main distinguishing factor being that the former tends to be more intense.

Dig deeper and you'll find those inclined to say that both categories bring flowery notes and tastes like pepper, clove, and sweeter components like apple to a given dish. But people's palettes are subjective, so it gets a little more complicated.