For A Perfectly Tender Biscuit, Butter Temperature Is Key

One of the best foods to enjoy as a side to a meaty dish is biscuits. They're also good as a snack, especially if you've made them with cheddar and eat them warm with butter. These baked delights are typically buttery, soft, and a little crispy, providing a variety of delicious flavors and textures in every bite. If you're making a batch of homemade biscuits that you want to turn out super soft and a little less flaky, then you'll want to know how to achieve that delectable tenderness. The secret is to always use room-temperature butter in your recipe.

If you mix cold butter fresh out of your refrigerator or freezer into your flour when making the dough for your biscuits, those solid chilled chunks will create sheeted layers of dough in your finished biscuits. Many biscuit recipes do call for cold butter, as they're aiming for those sheeted layers, but with warmer butter, you'll get a more evenly soft texture, a little more like cake. So, unless those doughy layers are your desired result, avoid adding cold butter when baking biscuits, otherwise they will turn out super tall, and when you pull the biscuits open, they'll come away layer by layer. However, if you mix softened butter at room temperature into your flour mixture when making the biscuit dough, it will get evenly distributed, resulting in beautifully tender biscuits once they're done baking.