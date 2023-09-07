All You Need Is A Spoonful Of Mayo For The Fluffiest Biscuits

Meaty sausage gravy would be nothing without fluffy golden biscuits. Biscuits are blissfully buttery and soft, a brilliant example of a versatile dish that can play into savory and sweet elements. While these biscuits indeed should be simple to master, it's okay to admit that reaching that truly optimal fluffy texture can be challenging. Not any longer; with the addition of mayonnaise, dry biscuits will be a long-forgotten memory.

With mayonnaise in cookies, cakes, and even chocolate frosting, it's time to embrace it in biscuits, too. Simply mix milk, mayonnaise, and self-rising flour together until smooth and pour into muffin cases. Bake until golden brown (around 30 minutes), and voilà, irresistible biscuits that are moist and delectable. They are flaky and spongy, without feeling like they will completely crumble. Don't feel too apprehensive about the mayonnaise taste overwhelming the biscuits either, as the eggyness of the mayonnaise simply adds a layer of richness. Stop making excuses and give your biscuits the texture they've always needed.