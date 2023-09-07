All You Need Is A Spoonful Of Mayo For The Fluffiest Biscuits
Meaty sausage gravy would be nothing without fluffy golden biscuits. Biscuits are blissfully buttery and soft, a brilliant example of a versatile dish that can play into savory and sweet elements. While these biscuits indeed should be simple to master, it's okay to admit that reaching that truly optimal fluffy texture can be challenging. Not any longer; with the addition of mayonnaise, dry biscuits will be a long-forgotten memory.
With mayonnaise in cookies, cakes, and even chocolate frosting, it's time to embrace it in biscuits, too. Simply mix milk, mayonnaise, and self-rising flour together until smooth and pour into muffin cases. Bake until golden brown (around 30 minutes), and voilà, irresistible biscuits that are moist and delectable. They are flaky and spongy, without feeling like they will completely crumble. Don't feel too apprehensive about the mayonnaise taste overwhelming the biscuits either, as the eggyness of the mayonnaise simply adds a layer of richness. Stop making excuses and give your biscuits the texture they've always needed.
Making fluffy mayonnaise biscuits
In these biscuits, the mayonnaise takes the place of the butter, and since mayonnaise can be slightly salty, you can avoid adding any additional salt. If you want to use plain flour, you can substitute this instead of self-rising; just ensure that baking powder and a pinch of salt are added. Whisking the milk and mayonnaise together separately before mixing in the flour will lead to an even fluffier bake. This will avoid overmixing, preventing a less tough dough from forming.
Watch out for misleading instructions when making biscuits, too, as they can notoriously miss the mark on baking times. Especially when times can vary from 10 to 30 minutes. To avoid stodgy biscuits or dry boulders, you can pass a toothpick through the center of the biscuits and remove them from the oven once the pick is clean. Leave the biscuits to cool slightly before slicing open and admiring the fluffy inside. The taste is just as marvelous as their appearance.
More than one way to enjoy a fluffy biscuit
Store-bought mayonnaise can be salty, and if you want to avoid overly salty biscuits, you can easily make homemade mayonnaise without salt or find a low-sodium bottled option at the store. Mayonnaise biscuits can also be turned sweet with a tablespoon of sugar, but experiment with the measurements and revel in the fact that mayonnaise does not always mean savory. In baked goods, it means springy and fluffy.
In the opposite direction, if you want these biscuits to lean more into the savory side, consider mixing in a crack of pepper. Alternatively, if you're in the mood for more indulgent biscuits, you might consider brushing each biscuit with melted duck fat just before baking. The fat adds a subtle depth of meaty and gamier flavors than just butter. Utterly delicious and a little naughty, too. The next time you're hankering for biscuits, whip them up with a bit of mayonnaise for the fluffiest version imaginable. Your biscuits will never be the same.