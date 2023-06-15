Powdered Vinegar Is The Little-Known Secret To The Absolute Best Snacks

You're likely most familiar with liquid vinegar that's sold in bottles. But if you're looking to amplify the flavors of your homemade snacks, vinegar powder may be the slightly unusual seasoning you've been looking for. It's made the same way as its standard liquid counterpart, but the liquid evaporates, leaving only the flavors in a powder perfect for adding tangy flavoring to other foods.

Because the powder is dry, you can add the seasoning to your snacks without getting anything soggy — meaning you can sprinkle some over popcorn, and it'll stay perfectly fluffy. You can also add it to homemade potato chips or french fries if you're a salt and vinegar flavor fan. In fact, many chip brands already use it for their pre-bagged snacks.

The powder can also be used in dry rubs for meats, added for some extra flavoring in marinades, or stirred into sauces and salad dressings.