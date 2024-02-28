Slow-Cook Store-Bought Cinnamon Rolls For A Crisp, Fluffy Twist

Even the best store-bought cinnamon rolls suggest you use a baking dish and bake your cinnamon rolls in the oven, but that doesn't mean you can't try switching things up. While there's a great deal of debate about the best way to bake store-bought cinnamon rolls, using a slow cooker gives them the best combination of textures: a fluffy cinnamon roll that's crisp on the bottom. As they cook slowly, the rolls rise and puff up while the bottom caramelizes and becomes crispy.

Using the slow cooker method is very simple. All you need to do is line your slow cooker with parchment paper, place the cinnamon rolls inside, and put a kitchen towel underneath the lid. Once your rolls are set up, let them cook on high for about an hour and a half and your slow cooker cinnamon rolls should be cooked through and ready to enjoy.

While this method does take considerably longer than the oven method, the pillowy texture and caramelized bottom are worth the wait. Additionally, the slow cooker method is great if you're hosting a breakfast or brunch because it frees both you and your oven up for other baking and party prep tasks. So, whether you're seeking the perfect texture or looking for a hands-off, worry-free bake method, your slow cooker is the way to go.