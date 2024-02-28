Slow-Cook Store-Bought Cinnamon Rolls For A Crisp, Fluffy Twist
There are few experiences more delicious than biting into a warm, fluffy, freshly baked cinnamon roll. Whether as a breakfast, dessert, or snack, cinnamon rolls can make for a delightful sweet treat everyone enjoys. However, making cinnamon rolls from scratch can be a long and complicated process that usually involves one or more periods of letting the dough rise before cooking it. This is where canned cinnamon rolls from the grocery store come to the rescue. With no rise time needed, they're ready for baking whenever you're in the mood for them. All you have to do is pop open the can!
But what's the best way to cook store-bought cinnamon rolls to give them the perfect texture? If you think following the oven directions on the can is a must, think again. Making your cinnamon rolls in a slow cooker gives them a perfect balance of softness and crispiness that you'll want to try out for yourself.
The slow cooker method
Even the best store-bought cinnamon rolls suggest you use a baking dish and bake your cinnamon rolls in the oven, but that doesn't mean you can't try switching things up. While there's a great deal of debate about the best way to bake store-bought cinnamon rolls, using a slow cooker gives them the best combination of textures: a fluffy cinnamon roll that's crisp on the bottom. As they cook slowly, the rolls rise and puff up while the bottom caramelizes and becomes crispy.
Using the slow cooker method is very simple. All you need to do is line your slow cooker with parchment paper, place the cinnamon rolls inside, and put a kitchen towel underneath the lid. Once your rolls are set up, let them cook on high for about an hour and a half and your slow cooker cinnamon rolls should be cooked through and ready to enjoy.
While this method does take considerably longer than the oven method, the pillowy texture and caramelized bottom are worth the wait. Additionally, the slow cooker method is great if you're hosting a breakfast or brunch because it frees both you and your oven up for other baking and party prep tasks. So, whether you're seeking the perfect texture or looking for a hands-off, worry-free bake method, your slow cooker is the way to go.
Top it off
Now that they're out of the slow cooker, it's time to elevate your cinnamon rolls with some delicious additions. There are so many ways to make canned cinnamon rolls better with unique icings, toppings, and more. Store-bought cinnamon rolls typically come with a small cup of icing inside the can, but you can make your own upgraded cinnamon roll icing that includes extra spices like cinnamon, pumpkin pie spice, allspice, grated nutmeg, ground clove, and more.
Another great way to give your icing more flavor is to add an extract to it. Extracts can be a nutty flavor like almond or walnut, a fruity flavor like cherry or orange, or add a subtle dimension with vanilla. Some people prefer their cinnamon roll icing to be more of a thin glaze, while others prefer a thicker, more frosting-like texture, so feel free to experiment and see what you enjoy most.
Beyond icing, you can add a variety of tasty toppings. Sprinkle on chopped and toasted nuts like pecans, hazelnuts, or almonds for some crunch. Add a sweet touch with a drizzle of caramel, or dark, white, or milk chocolate. You can even spice things up by using Mexican chocolate for some heat. However you choose to top off your cinnamon rolls, you've now made simple, store-bought cinnamon rolls your own. The only thing left to do is enjoy them!