The Best Way To Store Donuts Overnight

Donuts are unquestionably the ultimate comfort food. Lightly sweet, airy, and boasting a variety of flavors, styles, and textures, the fried dough cakes often eaten for breakfast have legions of devoted fans — and whether served glazed, frosted with chocolate, rolled in cinnamon, or covered in sprinkles, they are consistent crowd pleasers at any time of day. In fact, if there's any complaint about these fried rings of joy, it's how difficult it can be to keep them fresh for long periods of time, and just how quickly they can go stale in the box.

But the good news is that you don't have to automatically discard your leftover donuts as there are ways to achieve next-day donut freshness. With the right storage techniques, you can indeed keep your donuts from going stale, making them the ideal candidate for being utilized in some seriously delicious recipes — or consuming in all their "as-is" decadence, of course.

So, what's the key to leftover donuts that are just as decadent the next day? Airtight storage. However, the exact method and length of time you store your donuts is determined by the kind of donuts you are saving.