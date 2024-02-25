Indian Onion Paste Works As A Delicious Foundation For Countless Meals

Tandoori chicken, biryani, samosa, and other Indian dishes contain a variety of spices, herbs, and base ingredients that give them their unique flavors. We use many of these ingredients in Western cuisine, too, but we tend to prep and mix them differently. A good example is brown onion paste, an Indian recipe that is a foundation for many gravies, curries, and traditional meals like Kashmiri gushtaba. It imparts a rich flavor to these dishes, but usually just consists of fried caramelized onions, yogurt, and oil, although some recipes may also call for cashew or melon seed paste and other ingredients.

Chef Debu Saha, the owner of a bistro in Toronto, Canada, says that many Indian cooks use five or six gravies as the base for their dishes. These are often referred to as "mother sauces," and one of them is brown onion paste. "I've been making this brown onion paste gravy since I started cooking professionally," Saha told Toronto.com. He added, " You can turn it into a curry to go with meat and vegetables or use it as a marinade for meat."

However, Indian onion paste can serve as a foundation for countless other meals. Its mild but full flavor pairs well with meat, potatoes, grains, vegetables, and more. You can even use it as a dip or topping for your go-to snacks and appetizers.