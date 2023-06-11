The Ultimate Guide To Cooking Dairy-Free Like A Pro

From a practical point of view, why someone opts to eat dairy-free doesn't matter. However, from a medical perspective, it does, particularly when adjusting to what you may or may not be able to incorporate into your daily routine. For this reason, it is necessary to understand the distinction between lactose intolerance versus a casein sensitivity or allergy.

Lactose is the sugar found in milk. To properly digest this sugar, the body manufactures a digestive enzyme known as lactase. When you do not produce enough lactase, undigested lactose can seep into your colon, where it will cause intestinal discomfort, according to WebMD. Casein is a protein in milk that can trigger an immune response when your body perceives a threat and attempts to neutralize it. While a casein sensitivity or allergy may have some gastrointestinal symptoms, it also can trigger reactions like hives, rashes, swelling of your lips or tongue, difficulty breathing, and potentially anaphylaxis. In other words, while lactose intolerance may be discomforting and make you feel quite ill, a casein allergy may be immediately life-threatening, according to Healthline.

On WebMD, it says that those with lactose intolerance can consume dairy in small amounts by using an enzyme supplement, like Lactaid, before eating dairy to help digest it. In contrast, those with a casein sensitivity or allergy should likely avoid dairy altogether. Again, this isn't intended to minimize the discomfort of either but to allow the consumer to make an informed decision as to how to adjust their dairy intake habits.