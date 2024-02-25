Shredded Zucchini Is Your Answer For A Delicious Gluten-Free Grilled Cheese

If you've already groaned at the thought of baking a whole loaf of gluten-free zucchini bread, don't worry — there's no need for all of that with this hassle-free method. Individual slices can be fried up in a pan, and you don't even have to turn on the oven. Aside from the shredded and drained zucchini, you'll need an egg, parmesan cheese, seasoning, cooking oil, and either a little bit of cornstarch, almond flour, or other gluten-free flour of your preference to hold it all together. You'll also need whatever gooey melting cheese you'll want to grill up for the inside of the sandwich.

To make the gluten-free zucchini bread, heat the oil in a pan and mix the remaining ingredients together in a mixing bowl (except for the melting cheese, of course). Drop a dollop of the zucchini blend onto the pan, forming a patty in the shape of sliced bread. Let it cook on both sides for a few minutes, remove, and repeat until all of the zucchini mixture has been used up. Then, use the zucchini squares to make grilled cheese in the same way as you would with regular bread, melting cheese between two slices. If you prefer to use the oven, you can bake the zucchini mixture after molding it into bread-shaped patties at 450 degrees Fahrenheit. You'll want to flip the slices after 15 minutes in the oven and bake for an extra five minutes until they're done, and then melt the cheese onto the slices, using either the broiler or the stovetop.