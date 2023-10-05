Add A Layer Of Cream Cheese For A Truly Elevated Grilled Cheese

No matter how straightforward, sometimes a basic grilled cheese sandwich is all you need for the perfect meal. Although many people have come up with interesting hacks to modify grilled cheese sandwiches (like adding cheddar and apples or salad dressing), it's also completely understandable if sometimes you really only want cheese on a grilled cheese sandwich. After all, why fix something that isn't broken? Even if you are a grilled cheese purist who only wants cheese, butter, and bread included in your sandwich, you can still take your grilled cheese to the next level with one extra ingredient: cream cheese.

Cream cheese is an excellent addition to the inside of any grilled cheese because it doesn't change the flavor profile of the sandwich but adds a level of creamy, gooey goodness that everyone will love. If you love cream cheese, you can always add more to get a hint of its flavor, but if not, just a thin layer of cream cheese across the inside of the sandwich is enough to do the trick.