Add A Layer Of Cream Cheese For A Truly Elevated Grilled Cheese
No matter how straightforward, sometimes a basic grilled cheese sandwich is all you need for the perfect meal. Although many people have come up with interesting hacks to modify grilled cheese sandwiches (like adding cheddar and apples or salad dressing), it's also completely understandable if sometimes you really only want cheese on a grilled cheese sandwich. After all, why fix something that isn't broken? Even if you are a grilled cheese purist who only wants cheese, butter, and bread included in your sandwich, you can still take your grilled cheese to the next level with one extra ingredient: cream cheese.
Cream cheese is an excellent addition to the inside of any grilled cheese because it doesn't change the flavor profile of the sandwich but adds a level of creamy, gooey goodness that everyone will love. If you love cream cheese, you can always add more to get a hint of its flavor, but if not, just a thin layer of cream cheese across the inside of the sandwich is enough to do the trick.
The ultra gooey cream cheese grilled cheese
If you are a big fan of gooey and stretchy grilled cheese sandwiches, adding even more cream cheese can make all the difference. The primary role of the cream cheese in the sandwich is to hold the harder cheeses (like cheddar) together and help them melt evenly. Plus, cream cheese acts as a great glue if you want to include more cheeses besides cheddar. Make your own three-cheese grilled cheese by mixing the cream cheese with grated parmesan and then adding that to your sandwich along with the classic slices of yellow cheddar for a marbled orange and white masterpiece.
If you want to add more stretch to your three-cheese sandwich, you can replace the parmesan with shredded mozzarella — or you can include both and make the ultimate four-cheese grilled cheese. Some recipes also call for a little mayo mixed in with the cream cheese and parmesan (or mozzarella) to help increase the creaminess, but it'll be creamy either way.
The best types of cream cheese and sides
For the cream cheese grilled cheese sandwich with the richest flavor, it's best to opt for full-fat cream cheese instead of purchasing the low-fat version. You can also use the cream cheese element to add some extra layers of flavor. Chive and onion, garlic and herb, or even garden vegetable are all delicious flavors of cream cheese that may just take your sandwich to the next level.
Also, it's worth considering what sides you want to serve with your grilled cheese sandwich. While it is entirely acceptable to eat a grilled cheese by itself, adding a small side dish with a punchy acidic flavor can complement the rich creaminess of the sandwich to make for the perfect meal. A classic bowl of tomato soup is the traditional choice, but you can also go for other interesting options like a bag of salt and vinegar chips, a fresh salad with a zesty vinaigrette dressing, cole slaw, or even a cold broccoli salad.