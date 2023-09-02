Fried Potatoes Are The Special Ingredient Your Grilled Cheese Is Missing
What could be better than combining two of your favorite comfort foods into one delicious dish? Especially if that concoction involves both grilled cheese and fried potatoes! And with the versatility of these two foods, there are multiple ways to combine them. Just think of the varieties of cheeses that could be melted to perfection, enveloping fried golden brown potatoes and any spices or herbs.
By now, you've probably tried potato chips stuffed into any number of different types of sandwiches. After all, the crunchiness of potato chips can undoubtedly bring a needed layer of intrigue to the same old deli meat and sliced bread. But what about kicking the sandwich and potato combo up a notch? If that sounds like something you might be interested in, then this is a sandwich you definitely need to try. Prepare your tastebuds to be amazed as you make the perfect grilled cheese sandwich.
The options are endless
While crisp, thinly sliced fried potatoes layered between melted slices of good old-fashioned cheddar and American cheese on sourdough is a great place to start, that's hardly the end-all-be-all for this sandwich. You could try it with potatoes fried in olive oil with rosemary and garlic or spicy potatoes fried with chili oil and red pepper flakes. Or what about twice-fried French fries?
If you think there are many choices regarding which type of fried potato to choose, wait until you get to the cheese. The only absolute rule here is that it has to be melty. And, well, that doesn't eliminate much at all. Using more than one type of cheese is always a plus, too. Smoked gouda and cream cheese go well together, as do gruyère and goat cheese. And don't forget havarti, which pairs well with just about anything. Or use fresh mozzarella and add some pesto and extra parmesan to the mix.
Don't forget the bread
In addition to the varieties of cheese and ways to prepare fried potatoes, there are also plenty of types of bread to choose from. When it comes to grilled cheese, some chefs have an affinity for Texas toast, and regular brioche is also a big favorite. And, of course, sourdough — you definitely can't go wrong with sourdough! Even wheat or marbled rye can work when paired with the right type of cheese and fried potato combination. Indeed, you can use just about any bread.
You might even want to include additional toppings while you're at it. Sliced tomatoes, marinated red onions, caramelized yellow onions, and grilled mushrooms go well with fried potatoes. A slice of grilled ham, pastrami, or bacon is perfect for adding extra protein — and flavor. You might even want to try a little sauerkraut with Swiss cheese, and German-style fried potatoes to make a fun play on the traditional Reuben. With so many options for flavor combinations, the grilled cheese and fried potato sandwich provides almost limitless possibilities. If you ever need a reason to mix and match your comfort foods, this is it.