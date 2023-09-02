Fried Potatoes Are The Special Ingredient Your Grilled Cheese Is Missing

What could be better than combining two of your favorite comfort foods into one delicious dish? Especially if that concoction involves both grilled cheese and fried potatoes! And with the versatility of these two foods, there are multiple ways to combine them. Just think of the varieties of cheeses that could be melted to perfection, enveloping fried golden brown potatoes and any spices or herbs.

By now, you've probably tried potato chips stuffed into any number of different types of sandwiches. After all, the crunchiness of potato chips can undoubtedly bring a needed layer of intrigue to the same old deli meat and sliced bread. But what about kicking the sandwich and potato combo up a notch? If that sounds like something you might be interested in, then this is a sandwich you definitely need to try. Prepare your tastebuds to be amazed as you make the perfect grilled cheese sandwich.