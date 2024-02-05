Add Some Tang To Your Next Grilled Cheese With A Helping Of Pickles

The first step to making your pickle grilled cheese is choosing your bread. While variety you swear by — be it white or sourdough, rye or ciabatta — your slices are bookends for the perfect grilled cheese; just make sure your slices are no more than ½-inch thick so that your cheese melts thoroughly. While picking ingredients, you'll want to select a cheese that melts well, like cheddar or provolone. Since you'll be adding pickles, choosing the right ones is equally important. Luckily, there are no strict rules — use dill pickles, bread and butter pickles, or even a layer of sweet pickle relish. Just be sure you slice your pickles thin and pat them dry before adding them so they don't make your sandwich soggy.

When you're ready to cook your grilled cheese, it's important that you do so on low to medium heat. If your pan gets too hot, you risk your bread burning before your cheese is even melted. And don't forget: Butter is the key to a perfect grilled cheese (though some prefer mayo for its flavor and ability to stand up against a higher temperature without burning), and spreading it along your slices — or melting some in the pan, then pan-frying your sandwich directly in it — helps create that crusty outer layer that complements the interior meltiness. That's all it takes to make a deliciously updated sandwich with a little tang.