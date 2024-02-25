Elevate Your Breakfast Muffins With An Oat Flour Swap

Muffins are popular baked treats thanks to their soft, spongy texture and innate versatility. It doesn't take much to make muffins come to life, but the base of any great batch is usually quality flour. This essential ingredient provides structure and rise to baked confections, so it's important to be selective with the varieties you choose.

If you want your next batch of muffins to really shine, try using oat flour in your recipe instead. This flour variety is similar to others commonly used in baking, like wheat, in that it's mild enough to highlight other ingredients while providing a fluffy texture to support those additions. It sets itself apart from cake flour, however, in that it's much lighter, which makes for extra pillowy batches of muffins. Oat four is often better for you nutritionally too, coming packed full of energy-boosting protein, fiber, and potassium.

This flour has an innately sweet taste, so it elevates the flavors that you already love in your muffins, and it also soaks up liquids well, keeping those goods extra moist. Compared to other flour alternatives like almond or coconut, oat flour is generally more affordable, so you won't have to break the bank to get better muffins. This ingredient is also a great choice for gluten-free bakers; if this is an important factor for you, make sure to choose an oat flour with the gluten-free certification stamped on the package.