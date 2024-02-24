To Make Sure Vinegar Packs Its Punch For Longer, Buy Smaller Bottles

If you've ever had a tangy salad dressing or some pickled red onions, you've probably noticed that distinct, subtle pungency that comes with each bite. And if you love this little zing, then you have vinegar to thank. In its simplest form, this sharp-tasting liquid is just acetic acid coupled with water. There are plenty of different types of vinegar, all prepared a bit differently, but we use them all for a similar reason: to add an acidic flavor that's hard to find elsewhere. But did you know that every time you open that jar of vinegar, it dies a little inside? Well, its flavor does, at least.

When vinegar is exposed to air, it can lose its acidity because moisture from the air can get into the vinegar and alter its pH level. For this reason, it's best to avoid those big vinegar bottles and instead buy the smallest ones possible; you'll expose the vinegar to less air when it's used quickly. While twisting the cap off for a little vinegar won't ruin it completely, when you do this repeatedly, it can impact that acidic flavor.