What Exactly Are Butter Dip Biscuits?

Butter makes everything better; this is one of the truisms of cooking. It may not be great for your health to have your food swimming in the stuff, but sometimes, you need that richness in your life. Happily, there are plenty of dishes out there that focus on butter first, butter second, and butter always. There's gooey butter cake, of course, and butter-poached lobster, and brown butter cookies. But the hits don't stop there.

One butter-based dish you might not have had, but that you really should try, are butter dip biscuits, also known as butter swim biscuits. You might be reading "butter swim" and thinking this is a butter-tacular dish, but ... actually, yeah, that's exactly what it is. They don't get that visible golden-brown hue by accident; they're baked while quite literally drenched in butter, resulting in a rich flavor to match their appearance. Paula Deen, eat your heart out.