Wendy's Iconic Baconator Is Getting A Pretzel Makeover
"If it ain't broke, don't fix it" is a saying that many people would apply to the Wendy's Baconator. Back in 2007, Wendy's released what is now considered its most popular and highly-ranked food item, stacked high with layers of square beef patties, crispy bacon, and melted cheese. A few years later, the Son of Baconator arrived on the menu, catering to customers with a slightly smaller appetite. The burger has remained a reliable fan favorite for years. For such a beloved menu item, it would take something extra special for fans to accept a new edition to the Baconator family. Enter: the pretzel bun. That's right, Wendy's has finally introduced the classic Baconator to the bun that many fans have clamored for since it left the menu in 2022.
Christmas has definitely come early for hungry Wendy's customers. In a press release, the fast food chain announced that the Pretzel Baconator would be available for a limited time starting on November 28. Unlike pretzel bun menu items in the past, this new release will feature everything you know and love about the Wendy's Baconator, with the added bonus of a pretzel bun exterior.
Not much has changed about the classic Baconator
We tried the Wendy's Pretzel Baconator, and it met our expectations –- spoiler alert: It's arguably better than the original. Per the press release, the minds behind this menu item were inspired by "fans' adoration for the pretzel bun," and knew that it was only a matter of time before this particular combination of bread and burger was introduced. For lovers of the original Baconator, you can rest easy knowing that the Pretzel-ized version still includes half a pound of fresh beef, six strips of bacon, American cheese, and a healthy slather of ketchup and mayo. The only major difference is the soft pretzel bun exterior, which has already made a name for itself amongst fans as a great way to elevate a Wendy's sandwich.
One commenter on Reddit reminisced about the last time the pretzel bun made an appearance on Wendy's menus atop the Bacon Pub Burger, calling it, "...One of the greatest burgers ever made." While an ending date to the Pretzel Baconator's appearance has not been set, curious fans should make their way down to Wendy's sooner rather than later to get their hands on the newest creation. If you still need some convincing to try this burger, bacon, and pretzel creation, Wendy's is offering customers one for free with a $20 purchase when you order through Uber Eats from November 29 to December 3.