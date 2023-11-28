Wendy's Iconic Baconator Is Getting A Pretzel Makeover

We tried the Wendy's Pretzel Baconator, and it met our expectations –- spoiler alert: It's arguably better than the original. Per the press release, the minds behind this menu item were inspired by "fans' adoration for the pretzel bun," and knew that it was only a matter of time before this particular combination of bread and burger was introduced. For lovers of the original Baconator, you can rest easy knowing that the Pretzel-ized version still includes half a pound of fresh beef, six strips of bacon, American cheese, and a healthy slather of ketchup and mayo. The only major difference is the soft pretzel bun exterior, which has already made a name for itself amongst fans as a great way to elevate a Wendy's sandwich.

One commenter on Reddit reminisced about the last time the pretzel bun made an appearance on Wendy's menus atop the Bacon Pub Burger, calling it, "...One of the greatest burgers ever made." While an ending date to the Pretzel Baconator's appearance has not been set, curious fans should make their way down to Wendy's sooner rather than later to get their hands on the newest creation. If you still need some convincing to try this burger, bacon, and pretzel creation, Wendy's is offering customers one for free with a $20 purchase when you order through Uber Eats from November 29 to December 3.