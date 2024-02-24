How Italy's Industrial Revolution Helped Create The First Espresso

The Industrial Revolution was a phenomenon that started in England in the 1700s and subsequently spread to other parts of the world. Italy's own industrial revolution played out between the late 1800s and early 1900s. Though it brought about many significant changes, the introduction of espresso may be one of the most palpable.

Between the production of hydroelectricity from the Alps and the inception of the Fiat automobile, industrialization meant speeding up the lifestyle of Italy. Italians had been enjoying coffee since the 1600s, and coffee shops were known to be a comfortable social atmosphere for Italians from all walks of life. Many inventors, including Angelo Moriondo, recognized a need for a coffee production method that would match the pace of life that was picking up.

The Industrial Revolution was catalyzed by the invention of the steam engine, so naturally, the original espresso machine was too. In 1884, Moriondo patented a "new steam machinery for the economic and instantaneous confection of coffee beverage," per Smithsonian Magazine.

Soon after, inventor team Luigi Bezzerra and Desiderio Pavoni improved on Moriondo's designs to create the first espresso machine to resemble the machines used today, pumping out single-serve shots with a portafilter and brewheads. Once they introduced their caffé espresso to the public at the 1906 Milan Fair, Italian coffee culture changed forever. More espresso machine-engineering successors worked to improve upon the design to cultivate consistent espresso shots. Most notably, Francesco Illy and Achille Gaggia's designs used more highly pressurized water and controlled the release of steam to reduce the burnt flavor. Gaggia invented a high-pressure lever machine after World War II that produced crema, the signature foamy layer on top of an espresso shot, which created the classic espresso as we know it today. In the 60s, inventor Ernesto Valente revolutionized the espresso world once again when he debuted a new machine that used motorized pumps to create the espresso, rather than relying on the manpower of the barista (via Smithsonian Magazine).