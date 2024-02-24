The One Tip To Remember When Steaming Spinach In The Microwave

Microwaves get a lot of scrutiny because of how they cook food. Basically, they create electromagnetic radiation, which causes certain molecules, like water, to move around. This creates friction, which creates heat. Most of us understand how things cook when we see a heat source like a burner or a broiler, but because microwaves just look like plastic boxes, it's easy to dismiss the machine as science fiction or dangerous (they're perfectly safe unless you sticking your body inside while it's working, according to the FDA). It's important to know how these machines work when steaming vegetables for the best possible results.

If you're ready to steam up some spinach in the microwave, remember to add a little water to whatever microwave-safe container you're using to hold the spinach. The electromagnetic radiation of the microwave will heat up the naturally occurring water inside the spinach leaves if there isn't any extra water in the container, which will then escape as steam. This could cause your leaves to dry out. If you put a little bit of water in the container, however, that water will heat up and turn into steam, which will cook the spinach just like it would in a steamer on the stovetop. This trick also works for heating up leftovers without drying them out. You don't need to do any sort of precise measuring when it comes to adding water for steaming — just eyeball about half of what would fit in the palm of your hand. Once the spinach is cooked, you'll drain any extra water off anyway, so you won't need a lot; just a couple of tablespoons is enough to create the right amount of steam.