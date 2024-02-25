What Are Acetate Sheets Used For In Cake Baking?

After you've mastered using acetate sheets to create gorgeous layers, you can use the same sheets to get creative with your cake decorating. Anyone who's applied icing to the outside of a cake knows the process can be messy and frustrating. It feels nearly impossible to get a smooth frosted exterior without also smearing the design details. To pull off this tricky step, you can use an acetate sheet to transfer a frosting design.

Like the layer hack, you'll first measure the acetate and cut it to the proper size. Instead of standing it in a cake pan, however, you'll lay it flat on a clean surface. The advantage to applying frosting this way is twofold: you don't smear the outer design (which is kept smooth and clean while pressed to the acetate) and you won't have to battle gravity like you would when applying frosting to the side of a cake.

When the design is finished, you can wrap the covered acetate sheet around the cake, with the plastic on the outside. Press the sheet firmly into the outside of the cake so that the layer of icing begins to stick. Place the cake in the freezer to set before gently peeling the outer layer of acetate off the cake, careful to make sure the icing stays adhered to the cake surface and not the sheet. When the sheet has been removed, you'll be left with a completely smooth outer surface showcasing your design.