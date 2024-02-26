Why You Probably Shouldn't Dunk Your Brownie Tin In Ice Water

If you like your brownies on the ultra-fudgy side, you may have come across one recommendation to upgrade the texture. The theory states that once your brownies have cooked in the oven, you should place the pan directly into a separate baking tray full of ice and cold water — being cautious not to get the brownies wet, of course. This quick temperature change will cool the brownies down more rapidly, and theoretically create a super-fudgy texture in the center.

There are plenty of tricks that claim to create a fudgy texture after brownies have been baked: Dropping the tray of brownies, altering the oven temperature, and the ice water bath are just a few examples. While the ice bath may sound enticing to quickly enhance the feel of your sweet treats — and cool them down faster so you can enjoy them sooner — it's probably not actually a good idea. When it's put to the test, it seems like this quick trick could actually prevent that fudgy texture from emerging — and cause some damage to your bakeware.