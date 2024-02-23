How To Fix Homemade Fudge That Turned Out Far Too Oily

A little liquid and a stint on the stove can remedy a number of fudge problems. Adding water and remixing is also how you can fix homemade fudge if it comes out grainy. This may slightly dilute the taste of your fudge, but a textural improvement will go a long way in covering for any flavor issues. You also need to make sure that you're stirring this second attempt enough, as a lack of mixing may have played a part in the first fudge's oily nature. However, oily fudge can also be caused by overmixing. You should only stir your mixture until it comes to a boil. Then, turn off the stove and allow the liquid fudge's sugar to fully dissolve. Once this dissolution has taken place, bring the mix back to a boil, but do not stir it.

When it comes to keeping your fudge from getting too oily, a modicum of prevention is worth a considerable amount of cure. A candy thermometer is an incredibly important tool for making fudge. It will allow you to keep a close eye on your fudge while it's still in its liquid phase and possibly prevent it from ever becoming oily in the first place. If you've passed the point where adding water to the mix is a possibility, you can also allow your fudge to cool, cut it up, and lay the squares out on paper towels to allow some of the oil to be absorbed.