Why You Shouldn't Worry About Overmixing Dairy-Free Whipped Cream

If there's one topping that goes well on just about any dessert, it's whipped cream. The soft, silky foam adds richness, flavor, and decadence to everything from a hearty cup of hot chocolate to a bowl of ice cream. Better yet, it's easy to make at home!

Now, if you're dairy-free or vegan, that doesn't mean you can't enjoy this flavorful topping. You might even have an advantage over those who opt for the standard variety. That's because when you make it, you don't have to worry about overmixing.

Regular whipped cream can turn into butter if you're not careful. That's because when you beat whipped cream — which contains a certain amount of milk fat solids – the fat molecules in the liquid begin to stick together, which is what creates the smooth, rich topping we know and love. However, if you continue to beat the product, the fat clumps get larger and larger, eventually pushing out all the water in the cream and leaving you with butter and a milky liquid, which can be drained off. However, with dairy-free whipped cream, you don't run this risk, meaning that even if you turn on the beater and walk away, you won't come back to find your topping ruined.